Have you ever wondered how sugarcane is turned into the commonly used sugar and jaggery? A viral video making the rounds online shows us a simple step-by-step process for making a form of jaggery from scratch. In the reel shared by @lucymakes_, the vlogger first cuts and peels the sugarcane with the help of another person. She juices the pieces using a large juicer. Once complete, she strains the liquid and collects it in a large container. Next, she places a kadhai-like vessel over a fire at an outdoor grilltop. She carefully pours the strained juice into the vessel and lightly stirs it with a spatula.

She cooks the juice in this way for some time until it thickens. She explains that one has to bring the sugar water to a boil over medium-high heat and keep mixing it. Once you take it off the heat, mix the thick syrup until all of the bubbles are gone, she instructs. Once this is done, she pours it out onto a flat surface and allows it to cool. Later, she is later seen pulling and separating the dried sugar with her hands. It seems to have a distinctive texture, which she compares to wood. Once you manage to get the smaller pieces, she clarifies that you can dissolve them in liquid when you want to use them. You can also grind it to get a fine powder consistency. The vlogger states that this sugar can be used to make treats like brown sugar boba or "the best Chocolate Chip cookies you'll ever have".

In the caption, the vlogger clarified that she has actually made jaggery. She wrote, "There are a ton of different ways to do this, this is just the way I did it with the tools I already had. And since we aren't removing the molasses from this sugar, or crystallizing it, we are actually making a traditional form of sugar called jaggery or gur. It's a very common ingredient used in cooking around the world, especially in India and many other South Asian countries. If you're wondering why it's brown, it's because it contains a decent amount of molasses (molasses comes from sugar cane). In order to make crystallized white sugar you need to use a centrifuge to remove the molasses, which I definitely want to try sometime."







The comments section was filled with curious questions and remarks of praise. Several users were impressed by the process and efforts of the vlogger. Read some of the reactions below:





"Wow!! I've never seen this process, how amazing!"





"Wooowwwww, I would love to get to this level of cooking."





"I'll end up drinking all that sugar cane juice just in a moment. I can't pass a day without it in summer days."





"This looks so good!"





"Omg, I remember when I was a kid. I used to chew on it. It was the best thing better than any candy in the world."





"This is very cool. It's always fascinating to see common mass-produced products homemade in a small batch."





"I feel like this must have been a more softer form of sugarcane the kind that is more popular to be eaten! Woooww u did.suuuch a great job!!"





Before this, a video showing how ice cream used to be made in the 1890s grabbed many eyeballs online. The traditional method of making this beloved delight amazed many people.

