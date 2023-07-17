While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often come across numerous food and recipe videos that capture our attention. Whether it's fine dining cuisine or restaurant delicacies, there's an abundance of enticing food content to enjoy. Even the simple 'ghar ka khana' (home-cooked food) can captivate us so much that we feel compelled to share it on our social platforms. Recently, a young girl filmed a video of the delectable 'ghar ka khana' that her mother had prepared at home. However, her mother's reaction, captured on camera, left the internet in splits. Let's take a look:

In the clip, the girl introduced her followers to the 'ghar ka khana' prepared at her home. She was relishing 'aloo puri,' a simple yet delicious dish. "Hi guys, khana kha lo," she cheerfully said in the video. While filming her video, her mother intervened and playfully slapped her, expressing annoyance that her daughter would frequently film videos of food without actually eating it. "Tune kha liya khane. Guys khana khalo! Chup chap se kha khana. Chaar ghante ho gaye ye bolte bolte," she humorously scolded in the video.





Numerous internet users reacted to the influencer's video, with many relating to the concept of filming food videos before actually consuming the meal. "Just food blogger things," commented one user, highlighting the common behaviour among food bloggers and influencers. Another user expressed scepticism, suggesting that the interaction might have been scripted for entertainment purposes.