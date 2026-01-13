Delhi's food scene has a fan base of its own. From roadside momos and buttery parathas to old cafes and iconic dessert stops, the city is often best understood through what is served on a plate. Many visitors skip guidebooks and choose to explore Delhi one bite at a time. That is exactly what one young visitor did during her stay in the capital, and her food trail quickly caught attention online. A Harvard Law student, who is currently interning at the Supreme Court of India, decided to spend her first full day in Delhi tasting some of the city's most talked-about food spots. Instead of fancy restaurants or popular tourist cafes, she planned a simple food-led day that mixed history, comfort food and classic flavours.





Her food journey began early in Old Delhi. She headed to Chandni Chowk, one of the busiest and oldest parts of the city. There, she stopped at Karim's, a place that many locals swear by. She tried nihari and kebabs. After starting her day in the heart of Old Delhi, she moved towards New Delhi for a quieter break. She stopped at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, known for its old-world feel and calm setting. A cup of coffee there became her mid-day pause, away from the crowds.





She wrapped up her food trail with something sweet. The final stop was Nirula's, a name many Delhiites grew up with. She chose a classic ice cream sundae to end the day on a familiar and comforting note. Along the way, the video also showed glimpses of well-known parts of New Delhi. A cycle rickshaw ride added to the experience. In the clip, she says, "I'm a Harvard law student interning at the Indian Supreme Court in New Delhi, and this is what I ate. I started my day in the heart of Chandni Chowk with Nihari and Kebab from Karim's. Then I stopped for a coffee at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, and finally I ended the day with a Classic ice cream sundae from Nirulas."





"Everything I ate on my first day in Delhi as a Harvard Law Student," read the text attached to the post.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video in the comments section:





A user wrote, "Omg! Finally! This is dope. I hope you have the best time eating your way through India. Enjoy the yummy food!!"

Another one added, "You gotta try so many spots! Excited for you!!!"

A foodie recommended, "Try Indo Chinese, Tibetan and all north eastern flavours in Humayupur village."

"You may want to try food at Cafe Lota and Triveni Cafe as well. Both are nearby to Supreme Court of India," read a comment.

Someone said, "Try the Bikaner House...It has almost everything from India and the world under one roof."





We cannot help but wonder where the student will go next in Delhi. We also hope she discovers many more delights in the city!