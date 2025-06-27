Matcha suddenly seems to be everywhere. This powdered green tea has taken over our social media feeds. Although matcha drinks have been around for some time, people nowadays are using matcha in everything, from marinades to desserts. Such non-traditional uses of this "trending" ingredient have sparked many foodie debates. Recently, we came across yet another matcha fusion dish that has gone viral on Instagram. This one especially caught our attention because it involves a popular Indian rice preparation.

We are talking about biryani, of course. Culinary artist Heena Kausar Raad recently posted a video of a dish she calls "matcha biryani." She is seen standing in front of a large vessel filled with portions of green-coloured rice. As you may know, many matcha products and creations have this bright green colour. Take a look at the viral reel below:

In the comments section, people had a lot to say about this viral matcha biryani. Many were against the concept of such a flavour fusion, and they defended their beloved biryani with fervour. Others made jokes about this food experiment. Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:





"Chal kya raha hai duniya mein?" ["What is happening in this world?"]





"I can't handle the cringe."





"Enough Internet for the day."





"Please don't do this with biryani."





"Somewhere, a Hyderabadi just fainted."





"Match set game everything."





"Dubai chocolate biryani next, please."





"Looks like Italian Biryani..."





"Who is eating this by the way????"





If you're planning to make a matcha drink at home and are worried about it tasting bitter, we have some special tips for you. Click here to read our suggestions.