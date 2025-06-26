Matcha is clearly not everyone's cup of tea! As is evident from a vlogger's recent post on Instagram, where she made her grandmother taste the Japanese green tea. In the video, the elderly woman can be seen taking a sip from the matcha drink. A decision which she instantly regretted! The text over the reel reads, “Making my grandmom try MATCHA,” followed by “What did I just put in my mouth,” accompanied by the grandmom's irate reaction. Soon, her grandma can be seen rushing to the kitchen to change her taste by munching on some masala chips. “Never trusting matcha girlies again,” the text over the reel reads.





Also Read: Mira Kapoor Compared This Drool-Worthy Pasta To Caramel Popcorn, Here's Why





“Matcha girlies, please accept my apologies. My grandmom is a total sport and cutie though,” Tanvi Pillai captioned the hilarious post. Check out the video here:

Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments:





“Grandma disapproved of Matcha,” one said.





“Gotta protect her at all costs,” a second comment read.





Another user was amused by "Her honest reaction."





“Matcha is not everyone's favourite,” said one person.





Another stated, "Relate with Dadi."





One noted, "Masala chips thrown on kitchen counter is the best."





Matcha is a finely powdered green tea that has been specifically produced and processed, mostly from Japan. It stands out for its vivid green colour and distinct, rather bitter, vegetable flavour. Matcha is often consumed by dissolving the powder in hot water or milk, which allows you to take in the benefits and the entire tea leaf.