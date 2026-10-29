Halloween is the time for food with a spooky twist. Be it cookies with icing in the shape of bats or ghosts, or red sauce to give a ‘bloody' look to dishes, there is a lot you can do for the festival. But how far would you go to serve the perfect Halloween food? As reactions to a content creator's recipe idea show, some trends can be “a little hard to swallow.”



A video featuring ‘tooth pasta' has grabbed attention on Instagram. The dish features tooth-shaped pasta in red sauce, giving an appearance of teeth lying in blood. The video promised that the dish was a “sign to bring something deeply concerning to the Halloween potluck.”



Tooth Pasta Video Goes Viral



The video shows the entire process of making the dish. Make pasta dough with flour and egg. Then, use a moulding tray featuring teeth and set the dough in it till it hardens into shape.



Cook the pasta in boiling water. Use food colouring or edible paint to give the sauce a reddish tint. Splatter the plate with sauce and the pasta. “Look at the pasta, add your dental imperfections, splatter with sauce, and serve up a plate of freshly extracted… carbs,” the caption reads.



The video claims that the dish is for anyone looking for weird recipe ideas or spooky Halloween food.



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What Do People Think About The Dish?



The video sparked mixed reactions, with one person calling the clip “disgustingly creative.” Another said, “Disgusting. No notes.”



One account suggested adding parsley to the reddish. “You could add dried parsley so it looks like cavities inside,” the comment read.



A user, who claimed to be a dentist, wrote, “I... No... I just can't. I know how they smell in real life.”



Some found the dish to be interesting. “Not gonna lie... This looks good,” claimed one individual. "This will be hard to swallow," added another.



“This is so necessary. I am doing this immediately,” another quipped.



The video has received over 800 comments and 1.5 lakh likes till now.



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