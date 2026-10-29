Food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato are becoming increasingly popular for ordering food at home, especially when hosting guests. They are easy to navigate; everyone can browse the thousands of menus and choose what they would like to eat. Simple, right? But there is one caveat, especially with regard to Indian hospitality.

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In India, hosts are supposed to be at the top of their game, catering to every big and small need of their guests. In such situations, while guests can choose what they would like to eat, the price displayed next to each dish can make the process a bit awkward, preventing them from ordering freely.





Suggesting a way out of this, a Zomato customer suggested adding the 'Mehmaan Mode' feature.

"Zomato should have a simple 'mehmaan mode'. One that makes prices disappear; then the phone can be passed around by the host without awkwardness, so guests can order at ease. The host can then take the phone and make payment. I have witnessed the phone being passed around for orders increasingly," he explained.





"No price, no embarrassment and no hesitation. Especially useful in the festive season," the user added.











Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal responded to the suggestion, writing, "Thanks for the suggestion. Shipping it this week. Wish you the happiest festive season."





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Several social media users found the suggestion interesting and well-suited to Indian food culture and hospitality.





One added another suggestion, "One thing worth thinking through is a soft cap the host sets before passing the phone, so the order stays within budget without anyone feeling watched. A small tweak like that would make the feature feel generous instead of just hidden."





A LinkedIn user joked, "So this Diwali, I will be judged by my own guests, feasting on dinner I ordered, just because I forgot to switch on the Mehmaan mode."





Another quipped, "With the kind of friends I have, I may go bankrupt."