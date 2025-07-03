Desserts hold a special place in the hearts of many food enthusiasts. Amongst them, can you resist a plate of Tiramisu? We certainly can't! The elegant and rich layered Italian dessert, made with delicate ladyfinger cookies dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, and cocoa powder, offers a smooth blend of sweet and slightly bitter flavours. Now, imagine the delectable item being enriched with the goodness of Matcha, a finely ground powder of green tea processed from shade-grown tea leaves.





In a video making the rounds on the internet, we can spot a food blogger documenting two delicious varieties of tiramisu found in one of the cosy cafe-restaurants in Nagoya, Japan. As per the content creator, the eatery was “originally a curry speciality spot, which recently became popular for its desserts—especially the fluffy, round Tiramisu Balls that have taken Instagram by storm.”





The clip kicks off with someone pouring a dollop of espresso onto a classic tiramisu, followed by liquid matcha on top of a matcha-flavoured one. The highlight is how the liquid glides off smoothly to the bottom without leaving a trail. Afterwards, as the food vlogger breaks open the fluffy round balls, we get to see the visually pleasing interior layers of the dessert. Indeed, the delectable masterpiece gave us pure hunger pangs.

An excerpt from the caption read, “They come in two flavours: classic and matcha. Though they look like little spheres, they're incredibly soft—your fork will sink right in. The rich mascarpone blends beautifully with bold sauces: espresso adds a pleasant bitterness, while matcha sauce enhances the deep green tea flavour. A playful twist on the traditional tiramisu texture, this dessert is a must-try in Nagoya!”





The note further disclosed the price of the delectable item - Tiramisu Ball is available at 650 yen (approximately Rs. 386).

The dessert video has already wowed social media users, garnering over 56.9 million views online.





One foodie said, “That's so amazing”





Another person mentioned, “Savouring the symphony of flavours in this exquisite dessert.





Someone compared the thickness of the tiramisu with waterproof makeup and added, “It's like makeup that's too thick until it becomes waterproof.”





“The matcha one is tempting,” read a comment.





Echoing the same opinion, another food enthusiast said, “Matcha looks tooooo good to me.”





A person wondered, “Why do asian desserts always look like they would choke me,” while another one called it “Delicious.”





We are completely obsessed with the delectable tiramisu. Aren't you?