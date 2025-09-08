In the world of bizarre food combos, nothing is impossible. One day, we come across a video of someone dipping samosas in chocolate sauce, while another day, it was the classic Maggi noodles that got served with whipped cream. Now, in another strange culinary experiment, a UK-based food vlogger paired a KFC chicken Zinger burger with a jalebi. In the clip posted on Instagram, the man was seen telling viewers that he would be putting jalebis inside a KFC zinger burger to find out what it tastes like.





First, the vlogger went to a sweet shop and bought a packet of jalebis. Next, he purchased the burger from a KFC outlet, ready to try out the unusual sweet and savoury fusion. While recording the video inside his car, the vlogger revealed that the idea of trying a burger with jalebi struck him after he came across a fast food restaurant in Calgary, Canada, serving a similar item called Jalebi Baby Fried Chicken Sandwich. Since he couldn't find anything like that, he decided to create a customised version.

Soon after, the vlogger slipped the jalebi in between the soft buns, on top of the crunchy, fried chicken. He took a bite and surprisingly found the taste “really nice.”





“You're getting that sweetness from the jalebi and the saltiness and crunchiness of the zinger burger. Everyone's going to think that I'm going crazy, but this is actually really good. This is giving like a honey-fried chicken burger. This combination is out of this world,” he explained.







The internet had lots to say about the video.





“That's just wrong. On all levels. Jalebi deserves more respect,” wrote an angry user.





“Bad choice of combo, that would be both foods,” commented another.





“You need a doctor,” suggested one person sarcastically.





“Please boycott KFC,” urged a comment.





“What next, trotter with crab maybe?” guessed a disappointed foodie.





“That's nasty”, read a disapproving remark.

Would you like to try this unique burger?