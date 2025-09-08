Semiya, aka vermicelli, is a versatile food that can be relished both as a sweet and savoury dish. Semiya prepared with milk, cardamom, nuts, and sugar turns it into a warm and creamy kheer. Meanwhile, when it is tossed in veggies, curry leaves, and green chillies, semiya becomes healthy upma. But have you ever heard of jackfruit semiya payasam, also known as chakka payasam in Kerala? If not, then this video is for you. The clip uploaded by a digital creator on Instagram showcases the step-by-step method of preparing this sweet delight.





As per the caption, the ingredients required to make jackfruit semiya payasam include 1 kg jackfruit, 1 packet of vermicelli, 1-2 tablespoons of sago or tapioca pearls, half a cup of coconut pieces, 1 or 1 and a half cup of jaggery water, 1 cup of milk, 18 to 20 pieces of cashew, 12-12 pieces of raisins, 2-3 bay leaves and 6-7 tablespoons of ghee. First, tapioca pearls are poured into a container and boiling water is added. Next, the jackfruit is chopped into tiny pieces and mashed into a thick paste before keeping it aside in a separate bowl.

After that, a substantial amount of oil is poured into a pan and coconut chunks are cooked in it before they are placed in another bowl. In the following step, raw semiya is added to the oil-laden pan and more jackfruit pieces are added. Jaggery water and milk go into the mix, post which the concoction is stirred uniformly. The final process involves adding the tapioca pearls, jackfruit paste, bay leaves and the nuts. And voila! Jackfruit semiya payasam is ready to be savoured.

Watch the full video below:

The internet loved the video.





“It looks delicious,” noted one user.





“Mmmmmmmh. Must be soooo good,” exclaimed another.





One foodie found the payasam “heaven”





“Please, can I get a cup?” asked a sweet tooth.





Some common sentiments were “wow” and “bliss”





So, are you also craving a plate of tasty and wholesome jackfruit semiya payasam?