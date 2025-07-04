It is the small appreciations from the family that bring all the joy to moms. Agree? In the video, a baby girl can be seen sitting with a bowl of what appears to be dal makhani and roti. In her cute voice, she is heard mentioning, “Bhukh toh lag nahi rahi par khana padega (I am not feeling hungry, but I will have to eat).” Despite not feeling hungry, she insists on consuming her meal, which her mother has prepared with so much hard work. But her expression and cute words are sure to etch a special place in your heart.





Soon after, her mother adds, “Rehne do nhi khana ho toh beta (Leave it, if you don't want to eat beta).” But the little girl responds with a warm smile, “Itni mehenat se banaya hai khana toh padega. Dinner toh karliya vaise maine. (It has been prepared with so much hard work, I will have to eat. I have already had dinner),” leaving her mother in awe of her loving nature. Even when her doting mother advised her to stop eating forcefully, the child persists, “Nhi aapki itni mehenat jisme lag gyi toh agar main isko hi jhuta chor dunga toh kya hoga? (No, you have put in so much hard work, if I do not eat it, then what will happen?)” As she takes a bite of the food, the attentive mother then asks, “Mann nhi hai khaane ka (Don't you feel like eating)?” The kid then adorably nods her head in denial but continues savouring the meal.





As the scene changes, the kid can be seen with the almost finished bowl of dal makhani and roti, while her mom mentions, “Arey baas kar meri jaan, nhi khaa nah jabardasti mat kha nah, it's okay (It's enough, my dear, don't force yourself to eat). At this point, when the little one tries to consume even the residual leftover from the same bowl, her mom continues to say, "Baas kar do (Please stop eating forcefully.)" But the kid replies, "Khaana padega, mehenat hai (I will have to eat, it is hard work),” prompting her mommy to say, “Kamal ho aap bhi yaar (You are amazing).” The video ends with her cutely offering her mom the last bite of her meal, saying, "Aap bhi khaoge daal makhni roti (Will you also eat dal makhani roti)?" Take a look at the viral video here:

The video was captioned as “Pure Instagram ka sabse cutest content (The cutest content in the whole Instagram).” Undoubtedly, the kid's innocence won millions of hearts online.





A user said, “Mehnat,” followed by a red heart.





Another mentioned, “Only a daughter understands the hard work of a mother.”





Someone added, “A mother is a mother.”





“Salute to such a daughter who understands the hard work of her mother,” read yet another comment.





We are also delighted with the little one's love for her mother.