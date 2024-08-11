What is one thing that makes us cry and yet we seek it every day? It's onions! Onions are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and are widely used in different cuisines worldwide. The best way to use onions is to figure out which variety you are buying. Different types of onions vary in looks, pungency, sweetness and a bit of texture. Knowing how to differentiate the yellow onions from the sweet onions is important for any good cook. In a recent Instagram video, Cory Rodriguez (@healthwithcory), explained five different types of onions and their uses:

Yellow onions have the deepest flavour and are almost inedible while raw, but when applied to heat their flavour and texture change. This is your all-around cooking choice.

White onions have a more crunchy and tangy flavour that works for pasta, stir fry or even salsa.

Sweet onion does have the sweetest flavor and due to the thick layers of onion, it is perfect for broths and especially frying.

Red onion has the mildest flavour. It is best either grilled because it doesn't dry out, or consumed raw in things like guacamole, or sandwiches and would be the best choice for pickling.

Green onion is used mainly as a garnish topping and works best with soups, stir fry and even tacos.

Watch the video here:







However, a look at the comments section of this viral video is enough to tell that the viewers do not care much about types of onions.





"I cook with the onion that's on sale," one wrote. Another echoed, "I just buy the cheapest onions." A third wrote, "I make 11 dollars an hour I am cooking with whatever is on special."

While some said they just buy the cheapest ones, others shared views based on their culture. "As an Indian, we use red onion for everything," one wrote and another added, "As a Nigerian, the red is good for EVERYTHING."





Do you use different types of onions in your cooking or just use a single variety for salads, soups and gravy dishes? Share with us in the comments section.