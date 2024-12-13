Experimental food videos are quite popular online these days. During our daily scrolls on social media, we often come across bizarre culinary combinations. Yet again, a food-related clip went viral in which a man was found making chicken tikka chocolate. In a video shared on Instagram, the man can be seen explaining the making process of the unique dessert. He starts off by scattering some food colours on chocolate mould. After which, he adds some white chocolate to the silicone container and then coats the mould with a layer of melted chocolate. Next, he fills up the mould with chicken tikka filling and covers it up with another layer of melted chocolate. After freezing it for a few hours, the man takes the chocolate out of its mould and gives it a taste test. "What Are Your Thoughts On Chicken Tikka Chocolate?" read the caption.











This bizarre combination did not sit well with foodies online as they expressed their thoughts on the recipe in the comment section. One user wrote, "What did I do to deserve seeing this, please."





Another said, I love chicken tikka and I love chocolate but please don't ever make this."





Someone else commented, "Some combinations shouldn't exist."





"You guys are going too far now," read a comment.





A person wrote, "Anything for the sake of viral video."





Another said, "As a Swiss person, I find this offensive and the chocolate gods will not approve."





"Sentence this man for 15 years in prison please," read a comment.





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.