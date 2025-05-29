Summers and mangoes are like two sides of the same coin. This flavourful tropical fruit, packed with essential minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, is through and through a warm-weather delight. Mangoes are versatile. They can be enjoyed as a milkshake or relished as a dessert. But have you ever thought about having mangoes with paratha aka mango paratha? Seems like this eccentric dish has found a place in the list of bizarre culinary combos. Recently, a video shared on the Instagram page 'branded._.insaan' shows a street-side stall selling mango parathas that has gone viral on Instagram.





Also Read: "Aamlette": Street Vendor's Mango Omelette Recipe Goes Viral Online. Here's How Viewers Reacted





The clip begins with the vendor preparing the dough by dipping it into flour. Much like how parathas are made, the dough is rolled out on a wooden board. Fairly normal, isn't it? The next step will blow away your mind. The vendor adds mango chunks garnished with a medley of spices into the round-shaped dough. After that, he flattens it further on the board and cooks it until the paratha is roasted to perfection on a griddle. The vendor then serves the bizarre mango paratha with butter and a bowl of curd. “Have you ever eaten mango paratha?” read the side note.

Anything is possible in the world of peculiar food combos. Along similar lines, a video of mango omelette preparation took the internet by storm. In the clip, the vendor peels the mango into bite-sized pieces. Next, he cracks two eggs in a bowl before adding chopped tomatoes, onions, green chillies and coriander leaves into the mix. A dash of salt and some spices are sprinkled on it.





Also Read: Indian Woman Makes Western Friends Try Desi Mangoes For First Time, Their Reaction Is Priceless





The man blends the ingredients uniformly, melts the butter in the pan and pours the egg mix into it. The mango chunks are spread all over the omelette, followed by shredded boiled egg, tomatoes and coriander. The vendor then flips the omelette and tops the other side with tandoori mayonnaise, chilli flakes, and coriander. He serves the dish with bread and garlic chutney. Click here to find out what social media users had to say about this mango omelette.