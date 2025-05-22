Summer is here, and with it comes a fresh crop of mangoes. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, the tropical fruit is loved across cultures and lifestyles. You can enjoy it as it is, blend it into milkshakes or use it to make gourmet desserts. But have you ever tried it in your omelette? Recently, we stumbled upon a video of a street vendor selling mango omelette at his food stall. The video begins with the vendor cutting a peeled mango into bite-sized pieces. Then, he breaks two eggs in a bowl and adds onion, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander, salt and spices. After thoroughly mixing the eggs with other ingredients, the man melts butter in a pan and adds the egg mix to it.

The next step is to add the mango pieces all over the omelette, followed by a shredded boiled egg, coriander and tomatoes. After flipping the omelette, the vendor tops the other side with tandoori mayonnaise, boiled eggs, coriander, tomatoes and a sprinkle of spices. Finally, he garnishes the dish with mayonnaise, coriander, chilli flakes and serves it with bread and garlic green chutney.





Watch the full video here:

The foodie community was not happy with this creation.





One user wrote in the comment section, "RIP omelette."





Another added, "Leave the mangoes alone please."





A viewer asked, "What problems do you have with mangoes?"





Someone else commented, "Cooking nhi aati...Sharam toh aati hogi [You don't know how to cook...must have shame atleast]."





"Justice for mango," read a comment.





"Shut your shop," remarked a user.





What do you think about the mango omelette? Let us know in the comments section below!