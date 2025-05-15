There is a reason why mango is the ‘king of fruits.' Come the summer, and our kitchen counters are loaded with it. The juicy and gooey delight is every foodie's love language. Agree? From Himsagar to Totapari, there is a wide variety available in the market. TBH, the desi mangoes are too good to miss. Don't know about you, but this content creator agrees. When Rashi Agarwal introduced her Western friends to Indian mangoes — they couldn't stop at just one bite. In a video making rounds on the Internet, Rashi can be found holding a bowl full of small Ratanagiri Alphonso mango slices behind the lens while capturing the moment as her friends, one by one, try the delight. As she extended the bowl to her stand-up comedian friend Darya, adding, “First Indian Mango of your life!”. She adds, “Oh my God! Everything before this was a lie! It is so good.”





Also Read: Man Smashes 48 Coconuts With One Hand While Blindfolded To Set A World Record

Watch the full video below:

Stand-up comedian Omar Aljaloud, after having a bite, says, “It's like it melts in the mouth!” adding, “Very creamy, very rich, very sweet. I love Indian mango.”





Rashi, at the end of the video, adds, “Look at you guys! Have I ruined you guys forever?”





The clip became an instant hit on social media.





Darya, in the comments section, added, “There are videos of babies trying lemons for the first time, and there are videos of adults in their 30s trying real mangos for the first time.”





A user wrote, “About 20 years ago, I asked my Indian friend about Mexican mangoes and he told me they're mostly good for stepping on.”





Another mango lover mentioned, “I feel the same when I eat the season's first mango of the season every year.”





“This makes me sad they didn't know what a real mango tastes like,” a comment read.





Also Read:Lizard Tail Found In Havmor Ice Cream Cone In Ahmedabad, Parlour Sealed





What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comments.