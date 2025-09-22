Matcha has become one such beverage that you might love or hate, but can never ignore. The green drink, which has become the internet's latest culinary obsession, is a type of tea made from a finely ground powder. It has a higher concentration of nutrients than regular green tea. Its rich and earthy flavour with grassy undertones gets its sweet touch from creamy milk. From cafes to our Instagram feeds: Matcha is everywhere. But can Matcha ever compete with the rich and aromatic coffee? While that might be a discussion for later, coffee lovers and matcha-haters would be happy to know that there is a particular roastery in Germany that has apparently 'banned' matcha and its drinkers at its outlets.





We are talking about the Dritan Alsela Roastery. A few days ago, the coffee shop's owner, barista and latte artist, Dritan Alsela, shared a video on Instagram, highlighting the rule. The clip showed a flyer pasted on the glass door of the shop that read, "Notice: Matcha drinkers not permitted. This is a coffee establishment. Respect the beans." The side note read, "Coffee only. Keep the green powder outside."

The viral video managed to reach the right target audience. Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"Love this notice," admitted a user.





"Faith in humanity restored," wrote another.





"The beans are much better," agreed a coffee enthusiast.





"Literally stop the matcha madness. It tastes the way turtle food smells," commented a matcha critic.





"As I am Japanese, I love matcha. I totally agree with this. The matcha trend is overrated among Westerners. Pouring the milk, honey, strawberry or whatever. It is kind of offending the real matcha culture, how we're supposed to drink it just straight with hot water," read an honest remark.





"Do not get me wrong, I love matcha, but that stuff does not belong in a coffee shop," pointed out an individual.





"I will use this strategy for my coffee shop," confessed one person.

So far, the viral video has received close to 2 million views. So, what are your thoughts on this matcha versus coffee debate?