Labubu dolls have taken over the world. And, it is safe to say that the trend is not fizzling out anytime soon. These quirky, mischievous and borderline eerie-looking dolls evolved into a widespread craze after Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung doodled the creature in his sketchbook. BLACKPINK's Lisa, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and even Bollywood celebrities hopped into the viral trend. Now, the popularity of Labubu dolls seems to have seeped into the culinary sector as well. Recently, digital creator and food enthusiast Catherine Hellings dropped a video on Instagram where she was seen making a Labubu Toast.





Catherine Hellings, in her caption, revealed that she “could not resist making this Labubu toast.” And all it took to create the fancy snack from scratch was basic kitchen ingredients and tools. Yes, that's how easy it was. “I used whatever I could find in the kitchen - the end of a masher for the ears, (and) the back of a cookie stamp for the teeth,” shared the food expert.





With the back of a spoon, Catherine Hellings outlined the bread before scooping out some portions to create the oval-shaped face and ears. Black olives with a dot of yoghurt were used for the eyes. Grated cheese for the fluff and salami for the ears and nose completed the Labubu toast. “So much fun to make,” admitted the chef.

The post drew plenty of reactions.





“Oh my goodness. Wonderful,” exclaimed a user.





“I want this LaFoodFood,” admitted another, referring to both Labubus and the food.





One person pointed out the creation “went from scary to cute.”





An individual lauded the “vision” and “execution” of the artist.





Someone else named the Labubu toast, “Labreadbu.”





“Call that LaChewChew” opined a Labubu lover.





“I like the toast more than the doll,” read an honest remark.





So far, the video has amassed more than 4.1 million views. Would you also like to treat yourself to this Labubu Toast?