The sweet scent of freshly baked goods wafting through the air is irresistible. Imagine sinking your teeth into a deliciously soft, cat-shaped loaf of bread that's almost too cute to eat. A food vlogger has done just that. After several failed attempts, Jeanelle finally perfected the art of making adorable cat bread, and the internet is loving it. In a video shared on Instagram, Jeanelle explained that her quest to bake the perfect cat bread started with a cat bread tin. When she couldn't find a perfect recipe for the mould, she made one of her own to perfectly fit the tin. Jeanelle said, "To test if this bread will fit, I am letting the dough rise for the first time inside the tin. I typically would do it in a separate bowl, but I was nervous that it wouldn't fit and I would have to do it all over again."

After checking up on the bread, she added, "After the first rise, it looks okay, but it might be different once I actually bake it." Next, she carefully placed the dough back into the cat-shaped tin. After letting it rise for the second time, she popped it into the oven to bake. The timer ticked down, and finally the bread emerged, transformed into an adorable feline-shaped loaf, complete with perfectly formed cat ears. The result is nothing short of purr-fection! In the caption, she wrote, "I'm SO EXCITED TO FINALLY CRACK IT. It took me a couple of years to figure out, partly because of analysis paralysis and partly because I was too lazy to experiment after a few failed attempts." Take a look:







The video went viral on Instagram, with several people admiring the cat-shaped bread in the comment section.





One user wrote, "This would make the cutest French toast ever!! gonna have to get both your recipe and the mould now!!"





Another added, "I screamed when it popped out omg!!!! Hahahah I love thissss."





Someone commented, "Since I'm allergic, this is the closest I'd ever voluntarily put my body to cats."





"Maybe you could marble in Black Sesame, so you could make like a black Tabby Cat? Loaf?" remarked a user.





What did you think of this viral feline bread? Let us know in the comments section.

