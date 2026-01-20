Is there anything more satisfying than opening a fridge that's bursting with food? Apparently not, judging by this video that has grabbed the internet's attention. A heartwarming video of Nani's refrigerator, packed to the brim with a mouth-watering array of homemade dishes, snacks and desserts, has gone viral online. The video begins with a woman giving viewers a tour of her grandmother's refrigerator. As she opens the door, the camera pans across shelves filled with goodies that would make any foodie's eyes light up.





The fridge is overflowing with an assortment of essentials, including milk, yoghurt, and a variety of vegetables. The freezer section is just as impressive, featuring a delightful selection of ice cream treats ranging from homemade flavours to popular store-bought brands.





Also Read: Monk Fruit Vs Stevia: Which Sweetener Is Better For Weight Loss Diet

Watch the full video here:

The viral clip evoked memories of Nani's house among viewers, many of whom shared their own stories in the comment section.





One user wrote, "Nani's fridge is meant to be like this."





Another added, "Hitting Nostalgia so bad bhai."





Someone else commented, "Her love language >>"





"Peak nani ke ghar ka fridge," remarked a user.





"This is true. My grandmother's house's fridge is also filled with stuff like this," read another comment.





Also Read: 10 Non-Veg Pulaos For A Comforting Winter Feast





Earlier, a sketch video posted by content creator Viraj Ghelani featuring his Nani also went viral on social media. The clip showed Viraj complaining to his Nani about eating plain home-cooked food and asking for something "gourmet" and "restaurant-style." Nani cleverly decided to serve the same dal, sabzi, roti, and rice—but in tiny portions and plated like a fancy dish.





She even added a flower garnish and put on a jacket to serve it with a flourish. The result was a hilarious and over-the-top "fine dining" experience. Read the full story here:





What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments section below.