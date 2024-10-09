Are you a fussy eater and wish to eat only restaurant-style food at home? If you answered yes, then this hilarious video is for you. A sketch video posted by Content Creator Viraj Ghelani shows him complaining at the sight of a plateful of simple homecooked dal, sabzi, roti and rice. He complains to his nani that he is bored of eating all this plain food and wants something "gourmet" and "restaurant-type". The video jumps to nani prepping a plate like a professional chef and ends up serving the same food in the tiniest portions and plated in a 'classy' fashion.





In the hilarious plating, we see a teaspoon of rice, a bite-sized piece of roti in the shape of a heart, a teaspoon of dal spread on the plate like some sauce, 5-6 pieces of beans in a row and a random flower. That's not the end, nani puts on a jacket and gives a fancy dining experience by torching the top of the tiny heap of rice.

Also Read: From Shovels To Toilet Rolls: Instagrammer's Hilarious Take On Restaurant Plating Goes Viral





The caption read, "Never messing with Nani again!"







The video went viral on Instagram and has clocked over 12 million views. Here are some reactions to this fun video:





"Watched 11 times. Nani is a natural actor," a user wrote. Another said, "Kandivali is ready for Nani's Michelin Star Restaurant."

Also Read:Watch: Indian Parents Use Flashlights To Read Menu In A Fancy Restaurant





Appreciating the content, one said, "God! This was epic!!! Bill with GST baaki rai gyo!!!" Another added, "The revenge was epic. Nani took it as a personal attack."





Picking out the best moments, one wrote, "Hahahha allow me sir and gadhedo was best."





What do you think of this viral video? Share your views in the comments section.