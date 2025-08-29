What do you do when you're craving something sweet in the middle of a workday at the office? Do you rely on your canteen, a nearby bakery or a food delivery app to get your sweet fix? If you're running short of time, you might just buy a packet of biscuits and munch on them as 'dessert.' Recently, one corporate officegoer decided to take their biscuit indulgence to the next level. They came up with a quick way to turn this basic treat into a dessert that some may consider drool-worthy. Their foodie office 'hack' has received a lot of interest on social media.





The viral video shared on Instagram shows a person breaking chocolate cream biscuits into an empty teacup. They then place it under the spout of the office coffee machine and choose the option for hot milk. Next, they add sugar from sachets to this biscuit-milk mixture. They stir the ingredients together to melt the chocolate biscuits and then transfer the cup to the office microwave. The exact settings and time are not revealed. But the next shot shows how the dessert looks once it has been taken out - the mixture has risen to the brim of the cup, slightly like a cake.

The viral recipe doesn't stop there. The person decides to give the treat a topping of milk and white chocolate. Accordingly, they carefully break small pieces of chocolate bars over the cup. They then heat it again for a few moments to melt the chocolate on top. Wondering what the dessert looks like, finally? Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, people had varying reactions to this viral recipe. Some liked the idea and expressed an interest in trying it themselves. Others bemoaned the fact that they didn't have the time/resources for such activities in their workplaces. Several people were concerned about the overall sugar content of the dessert. Read some of the comments below:





"Thanks for the idea."





"Pantry vale bhaiya watching from the corner."





"Diabetes entered the chat."





"I got a sugar spike from just looking at this lol."





"To all who are calling it a dose of diabetes - it's ok to have a break and have some fun sometimes. Chill, relax and give in to your cravings."





"People in comments acting like they never had a cheesecake, pastry, doughnut, or any sweet in their entire life."





"I do this all the time. Sometimes I put pastry or cake pieces in coffee."





"Next time, try with ParleG."

The viral video has clocked over 7.5 million views so far.