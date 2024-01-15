Are you a dessert enthusiast who loves to whip up sweet treats in the kitchen but is also kind of lazy? No worries! Just buy a pack of any chocolate cream biscuits of your liking, and prepare a variety of desserts and shakes in no time. You can opt for a dark chocolate biscuit with vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or any other cream flavour you want. Using biscuits as a base for desserts will eliminate the need for many ingredients such as flour, baking powder and sugar, making your recipe easy and fast.

Here Are 5 Chocolicious Dessert And Shake Recipes Using Biscuits:

1. 2 Ingredient Chocolate Cake

This is the easiest cake recipe out there for which you need just two ingredients - chocolate cream biscuits and water. Blend the sandwich cookies with water in a blender to achieve a smooth batter. Cook it in the microwave (6 minutes for an 1100-watt microwave) and your delicious cake is ready. Let it cool down before you take the cake out of the container so that it does not break or crumble. You can also add some yummy chocolate ganache on top.

2. Creamy Chocolate Milkshake

Blend chocolate sandwich biscuits along with milk and vanilla ice cream until smooth. Your delicious milkshake is instantly ready. You can also garnish it with chopped pieces of biscuits, chocolate sauce and a scoop of ice cream.

3. Bite-Size Chocolate Balls

To make these delicious Chocolate balls, you just need three ingredients - your favourite chocolate cream biscuits, cream cheese and some chocolate. Crush the biscuits in a food processor to turn them into crumbs. Combine cream cheese and cookie crumbs in a mixer. Roll them in small balls and freeze for 15 minutes. Melt chocolate, dip the balls in it and refrigerate for an hour. Enjoy!

4. Ice Cream Sandwich

This is the easiest recipe of all and can be prepared using any biscuits of your choice, even the ones without any cream. Just take two biscuits or twist open a cream sandwich biscuit. Add a thick layer of your favourite ice cream on one biscuit and place the other on top, creating an ice cream sandwich. Enjoy!

5. Biscuit Iced Coffee

If you want to make cafe-styled coffee at home, then this recipe is for you. Blend crushed pieces of biscuit, Instant coffee powder, sugar (if required), chilled milk and ice cubes. You can also add some vanilla ice cream to make it richer. Garnish with crushed pieces of biscuit and some coffee powder. Serve and enjoy!





Which of these recipes is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.