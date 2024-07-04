Our social media feeds often introduce us to makeup artists and hairstylists with a wide range of talents. Their efforts and creativity can leave us stunned. Recently, an Iranian hairstylist caught many Instagram users' attention. This is because of a video in which she is seen designing a unique teapot hairstyle. In the reel by @saeidehariaei_hairstylist, we see a woman (the model) seated on a chair, with her hair tied in a high ponytail. The hairstylist comes up to her and starts creating a wired frame of a teapot on the top of her head. She uses a glue gun to assemble the different elements.

She then takes some of the hair in her hands and shapes it to cover the wired frame. She also attaches a panel of material similar to the model's hair (in colour and texture) to reinforce the teapot structure. She attaches the pot's handle (covered in hair-like material) to using a glue gun. She plaits the remaining of the model's hair and circles it around the base of the teapot. In the end, she is seen actually pouring a liquid from the teapot on the woman's head into a cup and taking a sip. However, a final shot also shows her trying to pour more from the pot, but it leaks slightly.





In the caption (as translated by Instagram), the hairstylist wrote, "Only at the end, it was a disaster. Fashion style is so versatile but I wanted to do something that felt natural, so I decided to make a pot that would surely spill the tea." She also mentioned that "This work was the result of my and my girls' two days effort." Watch the full video here:







The reel has received 4 million views so far. In the comment section, several users were fascinated by the hairstyle. A few were curious as to how it actually functioned. Some made fun of the idea of a teapot on one's head. Check out some of the comments (as translated by Instagram) below:





"So I told my mom where to put something. She said, "on my head." That's what she meant."





"Well, thank god, the problem of carrying my tea and flask is solved."





"You are so good, your art is amazing. But I don't know why someone has to do their hair like that."





"My dear, it's great. Don't pay attention to the negative comments. Keep going. Hoping for more improvement."





"How did you leave it until the end?"





"Sorry, it takes a few seconds for tea to boil."





What did you think of his viral video? Let us know in the comment section below.

