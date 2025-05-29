Ever heard of a cauliflower cake? Well, allow us to walk you through it. It is a unique dessert from Russia. The video shared on Instagram shows a vlogger exploring one of the must-have dishes at a restaurant in Moscow. The clip begins with the waiter serving a piece of realistic-looking cauliflower cake. He detaches it from the white head of the cauliflower with two forks and places it on her plate.

The creamy cake resembled the edible portion of the cauliflower, which was mostly made up of flower structures and meaty stalks. We could also spot a healthy amount of whipped cream on the plate that is garnished with what appear to be blueberries, giving the dish a sweet and tart touch.

The side note revealed the restaurant's name – Narnia, in Moscow, Russia. It is an Asian restaurant that offers local dishes and delightful items. Watch the full video here:

The video has received more than 17 million views so far. Many users shared their thoughts on the dessert in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Who else thought it's a hyper realistic cake?"

Another added, "I genuinely thought it's a raw cauliflower, but then I realised it's the dessert. Great concept & execution."

Someone joked, "The only way you can convince me to eat cauliflower."

"The moment I saw these many views for cauliflower, I knew it reached Indians," read a comment.

"Wait… that's a dessert?! Totally fooled me—looks like cauliflower! So creative and cool," remarked a user.

We are in awe of this unique cauliflower dessert. Are you too?