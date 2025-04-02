What happens when you try to help your mother in the kitchen? More often than not, she ends up cooking the meal herself anyway. Recently, a content creator shared a sketch of a similar situation on Instagram, and it has taken the social media by storm. The video begins with a woman working in the kitchen. A few seconds later, her daughter notices that she might be sick. She takes her mother out of the kitchen and requests her to rest while she takes over cooking. Further in the video, the vlogger asks her mother numerous questions about kitchen utensils and ingredients, disturbing her sleep. Finally, fed up with answering so many questions, the mother lays her daughter in bed and goes in the kitchen to just do the work herself. The side note read, "Hum toh bus mummy ka dhyan rakh rahe the (We were just taking care of mom)."

Many users found the video quite relatable and funny. Some of them also commented how it's the "universal" reaction of moms.

One user said, "You guys are so funny."

Another added, "You are of no use."

"Your mother's acting was super," read a comment.

Several others dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Last year, a similar video of a mother-son duo went viral on the internet. The video featured the vlogger coming home clutching a takeaway bag of fast food and a drink in a disposable glass. On hearing his arrival, when his mother told him that she'd made food for him, he declined and pointed to the items in his hand. The mother's expression changed as she touched her chest dramatically. She went on to express her dismay and disappointment at her son's 'rejection' of her food and pretended to use many tissue papers to wipe away her tears.

What did you think of these viral videos? Let us know in the comments below.