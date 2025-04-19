Momos are pure love. These steamed or fried dumplings, stuffed with juicy fillings, can give us a foodgasm any day. But food experiments have taken this humble delight on a rollercoaster ride—some thrilling, others debatable. Recently, a video has gone viral on Instagram, showcasing a unique momo preparation at Vivek Vihar in Delhi. The ingredient in question? Strawberries. The clip opens to the street-side vendor adding a slice of butter, chopped onions, diced capsicum, and sliced tomatoes into a pan. Next, he drizzles two mayonnaises: the normal one and the mustard-flavoured one. He mixes the ingredients uniformly until they turn into a thick and creamy gravy-like concoction.

After that, the vendor pours a sufficient quantity of water into the pan, followed by a myriad of masalas, a pinch of salt and tomato ketchup. The man then fries the momos in an oil-laden pan. He wraps the fried dumplings in aluminium foil and keeps them in a tray. On a separate plate, he spreads the gravy evenly and adds the aluminium-wrapped momos into it. Another layer of gravy and edible silver is added. What the vendor does next is the most interesting bit. He serves the momos with four strawberries on top. Voila! Chandi momos are ready. “Have you ever tried these momos?” read the side note.

Watch the full video below:

The internet had much to say about the unconventional preparation.

“RIP Momos,” wrote a disappointed user.

“Vimal dalana bhul gaye bhaiya ji (He forgot to add Vimal paan masala),” commented another sarcastically.

“Health insurance kara lo, phir khane jana ise (Get health insurance first, then go eat this),” warned another.

One person jokingly said, “Ice cream reh gyi hai, vo bhi daal deta (The ice cream is left, could add that too).”

“Diesel missing,” read a satirical remark.

“Strawberry ko kyu kharab kar diya? (Why did you ruin the strawberries?)” asked an individual.

Check out this comment: “Additionally, put some Fanta/Limca as well."

So far, the video has amassed over 3.1 million views. Would you like to give this a try?