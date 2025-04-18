Cooking together is an act of love, and this couple shows us just how beautiful it can be. Based in Canada, the couple – Parminder and Melissa – have captured hearts online with a wholesome Instagram video shot during their time in Parminder's village in Punjab. The video opens with Melissa, dressed in a pretty pink salwar suit, smiling and saying, “Make breakfast with us in Punjab” and “I am making fenugreek roti today.” Melissa, a foreigner who has beautifully embraced Punjabi traditions, is seen plucking fresh fenugreek (methi) leaves from a garden and carefully washing them.

Parminder, wearing a pink pagdi to match her suit, then steps in to chop the methi leaves finely. Meanwhile, Melissa strains some atta (wheat flour) into a utensil, adds a pinch of salt, and mixes in the chopped fenugreek leaves to form a dough. The couple's setup is as authentic as it gets – a makeshift chulha (traditional mud stove) outdoors. Melissa lights a fire with dry sticks and places a tawa (griddle) over it. She kneads the dough and shapes it into small balls. She flattens each of the flour balls by hand with the help of a little water.

With practiced ease, Melissa cooks the makki di rotis on the tawa, flipping them at just the right time, and then roasts them directly over the fire to give them that smoky flavour. The freshly made rotis are then served with a side of dahi, a classic combo. The video ends on the sweetest note, with Parminder and Melissa sitting down together to enjoy the simple breakfast they made with their own hands.

“So happy to make a traditional breakfast in a traditional way,” Melissa wrote on Instagram.

The internet can't get enough of it.

One user commented, “Omg, even I'm not this perfect yet, you are just rocking it.”

Another said, “Tell me you're a Punjabi without telling me – I cry over makki di roti every winter. It's my Roman Empire.”

“Wow, I don't know how to make it,” admitted one viewer.

“Well done, Ma'am,” praised another.

Feeling inspired? If you want to try making a fenugreek roti yourself, here's a recipe to get you started.