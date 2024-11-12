A clip showing a German woman preparing boondi at an outdoor location has received a lot of interest on Instagram. The reel was shared by a vlogger named Jennifer (@jennijigermany), whose videos often feature Indian themes. In this particular viral reel, we see Jennifer participate in making boondis for laddoos. Other people around her are also engaged in the activity. We see the yellow liquid mixture already prepared and Jennifer pouring it through a slotted spoon into the hot oil. The small round drops of the boondi are carefully fried until they cook and turn a deeper shade of yellow.





Part of the post's caption reads, "POV: You are preparing Boondi out of 8kg flour in order to prepare Laddus for hundreds of people." Jennifer also mentioned that "Cooking outside gives a totally different comfort and feeling. Just took me back to India."

The viral video has grabbed many eyeballs on Instagram. In the comments, several users seemed impressed with Jennifer's efforts. Others were won over by her choice of song: the iconic 'Lag Ja Gale' by Lata Mangeshkar. Read some of the reactions below:





"Wow, very nice."





"Aapne sikh liya aur abhi tak humko nahi aata." ["You have learnt it but we have not yet so far."]





"Excellent work."





"Great to see you trying to make different foods."





"Oh just hand her Indian citizenship and get it over with!"





"The song gives amazing vibes."





"Ahh Boondi .. one can touch every Indian soul with this dish and its laddoos."





Indians often love it when people from other countries manage to make their favourite dishes properly. Before this, Chef Andy Hearnden from New Zealand won hearts with his recipe video for the beloved South Indian delicacy, the masala dosa. Click here to read the full story.





