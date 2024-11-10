Dosa is a beloved dish for all desi food lovers. It is known for its delicious aloo masala filling and crunchy exterior. But have you ever seen a foreigner preparing masala dosa? A video making the rounds on Instagram shows a New Zealand chef named Andy Hearnden preparing masala dosa and sharing his recipe. Alongside the dosa, he also made tomato chutney. In the caption, he wrote, “Dosa with Aloo Masala and Tomato Chutney.” In the video, the chef starts by preparing the dosa batter by combining soaked rice, deals, and fenugreek seeds to create a smooth, fermented mixture. He then prepares the aloo masala filling by sauteing onions, garlic, and spices before adding in lightly mashed potatoes. Finally, he prepares a vibrant tomato chutney by cooking it in mustard seeds, curry leaves and a tamarind paste.





Check out the video below:

The recipe video has garnered 5.7 million views online. Check out the social media users' reactions to the video:





A person said, “Please clarify the fact how come you are good at preparing most of the world's cuisine. And this dosa and chutney look bomb…… Feel like saying ‘One more … one more barli….'.”





Another Dosa lover mentioned, “As a South Indian who eats dosa on a daily basis. I approve!”





“I'm so impressed as a South Indian,” said a person.





A comment read, “That's called masala dosa! And u nailed it.”





A fan called Andy “unreal legend!”





Someone said, “You missed the most important ingredient that accompanies well with dosa, that's coconut, but loved the way you curated the recipe.”





What do you think about this video? Do let us know in the comments section.