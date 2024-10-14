Indian food is loved in every part of the world. From the comfort of dal chawal to the richness of kadhai paneer, desi cuisine has so much to offer. Kristen Fischer, an American content creator who has moved to India, is also a fan of Indian food. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram highlighting her kids' favourite Indian dishes. “When we first came to India, my kids would not eat Indian food. But now, it is all they eat. They have learned to love the food of this country and each of my kids have their own favourite dishes. There are many others they like, these are just their top favourites when I asked them. Not pictured here is my favourite of Chole Bhature and my husband's favourite of Masala Dosa,” read the side note.

In the beginning, we see Kristen feeding her daughter Trinity an aloo paratha with some yoghurt and salad. Up next, we see her other daughter, Noelle, smiling from ear to ear as she is served a bowl full of poha. Towards the end, the youngest child, Sophia, is served dal chawal, which she eats with a spoon. While eating, a little also gets smeared on her face.

The video has clocked over 11 million views. People shared reactions in the comments section.





A user wrote, “Trinity -Punjabi, Noelle -Indori, Sophia -whole India.” Another one added, “These kids are growing up to be world-proof.”





“Somebody give them an Aadhar card,” read a comment. Someone said, “Indians have tons of vegetarian options which cannot be seen in any other country.”

A person gushed, “Awwww so sweet of them for not being a picky eater and you're a great mom.” An Instagrammer commented, “It's really amazing to see how you and your kids have adapted to the Indian lifestyle and food.”





What do you think about this video? Share with us in the comments.