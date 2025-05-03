When the summer heat gets too much to handle, nothing beats the joy of having ice cream. It is the ultimate treat for foodies looking to cool down in the tastiest way. From classic flavours like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry to more adventurous ones like mango chilli, matcha, and cookie dough, there is something for every mood and craving. Whether you enjoy your scoop in a cone, cup or as a sundae loaded with toppings, ice cream is the perfect mix of fun and flavour. But just when you think you have seen it all, the internet brings in a wild twist. A video shared by the Instagram page @digitaldiarylondon is going viral for showing a dish that is as weird as it is exciting – a soft serve ice cream served with potato fries. Yep, you read that right. Called the “Glazed Potato Soft Serve,” this crazy combo is available at a restaurant named Chin Chin Ice Cream in London. The soft serve comes with a generous helping of fries and is even topped with potato peel sauce.

Also Read: Australian Restaurant Makes Filter Coffee Soft Serve Ice Cream, Indians Approve





The video was shared with the caption, “For anyone who has ever been judged for dipping French fries in vanilla ice cream.. this one's for you. This glazed potato skin soft serve is topped with crispy fries and a drizzle of potato peel sauce - a unique combination of sweet and savoury.. an innovative dessert for sure! I'm personally not that person, but if you're someone who loves fries and vanilla soft serve/milkshake combo, then this dessert is specially for you. Would you try it or pass?”

Also Read: 5 Desserts Inspired By Dubai's Viral Kunafa Chocolate





Ice cream and potato fries may sound like an odd pair, but the internet seems to love it. Here's how foodies reacted:





A user wrote, “That's my favourite way of eating fries!”





Another one added, “It looks so good.”





“Definitely try!! Salty & sweet is so good,” read a comment.





Someone said, “Finding this so interesting.”





An Instagrammer posted, “I actually really would try this!!”





What do you think about this dish? Tell us in the comments.