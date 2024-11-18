Delhi is famous for its Chole Bhature, and for good reason! A cultural staple in the national capital, Chole Bhature is served at countless eateries across the city, each offering its own unique twist on this irresistible combination of spiced chickpeas and deep-fried bread. One iconic spot that has been serving this mouthwatering dish for over six decades is Radhe Shyam Subhas Kumar Chole Bhature in Paharganj. A video recently went viral, posted by a food vlogger, showing the fascinating process behind the preparation of this delicious meal at the 60-year-old establishment. The shop, famous for its signature Chole Bhature, has earned the admiration of countless customers, and the video offers a glimpse into the steps that make the dish so special. The price? A plate of Chole Bhature with two fluffy bhatures costs just Rs 90 – available from morning to night.

The video begins by showing a large utensil filled with boiled chickpeas. A worker, using his bare foot to hold down the edge of the container, carefully strains the excess water, pouring it into a separate container. Once the water is drained, the chickpeas are marinated with a secret mix of spices and fried in oil, transforming them into the perfect chole.

In another part of the kitchen, a worker is seen mixing dough in a massive container. The dough is so abundant that it stocks up to his elbows as he kneads it with his bare hands. The dough is then divided into small balls and lined up neatly on trays. The next step sees these dough balls rolled out and deep-fried to perfection, creating soft, pillowy bhatures that are golden brown on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Finally, the dish is served with a side of achaar (pickle). "Most Famous Chole Bhature of Delhi," the caption of the video read.

The Internet, however, has criticised the behind-the-scenes video, particularly highlighting the unsanitary conditions in which the dish is prepared.

A user commented, “More than half of the flavour is of hand and foot.”

“Was it necessary to put foot on the tub?” another asked.

Someone wrote, “food poisoning.”

“Hygiene crime in India,” a comment read.

What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments below!