The internet never fails to amaze us with unique food videos. From hyper-realistic cakes to fun food experiments, there is always something new to grab our attention. Now, a culinary school student and food content creator, Nicole Dragon, has shared a fascinating clip that is going viral. What is it about? Her assignment – “chlorophyll gelato!” While gelato is a familiar treat, chlorophyll might need an introduction – it is the green pigment found in plants. Culinary students are taught how to extract chlorophyll and use it as a natural food colouring, and Nicole takes us through the process.





She begins by blending parsley leaves with water and then strains the mixture to obtain a vibrant green liquid. This liquid is then simmered at 68°C, allowing the chlorophyll to separate. The green extract is carefully skimmed off and placed on a cotton cloth over ice. Finally, Nicole uses a ruler to scoop up the freshly made, rich green chlorophyll – ready for her gelato experiment.

“If you need me I'll be extracting chlorophyll so I can turn my food green without adding food colouring,” read the text attached to the post.





This behind-the-scenes look at culinary school techniques has the internet hooked.





A user commented, “This is so cool!! Does it affect flavour at all?”





Another one asked, “Whatttt? This is so cool, why do you guys learn this? Like what is this used for?”





Someone wrote, “Does this work with other foods as well? Like sweet peppers, carrots or just herbs?”





“Doesn't it oxidize and turn brown?” asked an Instagrammer.





A read comment, “I need to see this under a microscope ASAP.”





A foodie said, “This is my favourite part about cooking, you can render or explore unique ways to find the best colourants, extracts, and refined ingredients to make a natural and interesting result. Nature has everything you need, add a little science or chemistry and then the magic happens!”





What do you think about this clip? Tell us in the comments below.