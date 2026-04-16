Dining has become much more than just food. Today, eateries around the world aim to offer diners a memorable experience - not just through a scrumptious menu, but also through the overall atmosphere. One such viral video on Instagram features a virtual tour of what is being called the strangest restaurant in the world. As she enters the restaurant, the foodie says, "This restaurant is an escape room where you have to crawl and climb to find your next meal. This is Absurdities, and it's actually the strangest restaurant in the world."





Located in Singapore, Absurdities is a multi-room, immersive "fun-dining" restaurant that blends theatrical performance with a six-course omakase menu. Hosted at Asylum Coffeehouse in Jalan Besar, it takes diners through six themed "worlds," or multiverses, over the course of approximately two hours. Talking about her six-course experience, the foodie shares, "Each room is themed. One moment you're in a '50s diner eating their version of a chicken pot pie - but it's actually cereal. Then you end up in a wizard's lair where you actually make your own uni."





She continues, "We got lost so many times. One moment you're in the jungle, then in the Sahara Desert eating cod, and then on a private jet for dessert, with a 24-karat gold jelly telephone that you eat." The food enthusiast also opens up about the pricing and other details. "This experience costs around USD 200 per person, so you truly earn every bite," she says. She captions the video, "This is the strangest restaurant in the world! It's a six-course meal where you have to crawl and climb to get to your next dish. Each room and meal has a different theme. This is Absurdities."

Check out the full video below:

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The video has already sparked a buzz on social media, with viewers flooding the comments section with mixed reactions and plenty of curiosity.





One user wrote, "Looks super fun, but not the biggest fan of those food options."





Another chimed in, "This would be great for a place like Vegas."





Echoing the excitement, a viewer commented, "Omg, wait - this looks so fun haha. Making you work for your food."





"Looks fun. But after all that work, is your meal free?" wondered another person.





Safe to say, this wildly unconventional dining experience has caught everyone's attention. It's definitely going on our bucket list - how about yours?