Gaylord in Churchgate is not just a restaurant, it's an institution. Established in 1956, it is one of the most iconic dining destinations in this part of South Mumbai. It is also one of the places that many associate with the nostalgia, glamour and ethos of the city as "Bombay". The Veer Nariman Road (where the restaurant is located) and surrounding lanes are home to several eating joints. But few have stood the test of time as well as Gaylord. Parts of this landmark restaurant were shuttered for several months for renovation, while it continued operations in the remaining space. Towards the end of April, it finally unveiled its new look and we recently dropped by to check it out.

The glamourous revamp is the work of Delhi-based Headlights Studio. The new interior design aims to recapture the golden charm of days gone by, with a classic black and white theme adorned with regal motifs. This is further accentuated by a collection of B&W photos from distinguished photographers like Madan Mahatta. Each frame has a story to tell, not always of the restaurant, but of glorious days and cultural moments in the past. You can spot many famously recognisable faces among them, including Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Ravi Shankar and many others. After all, this restaurant has hosted many influential personalities from around the country and globe, over the years.

The design of the outdoor patio has been influenced by Parisian aesthetics. The indoor seating has been given a majestic makeover with glittering chandeliers, plush seating, Moulin-Rouge style curtains, wooden furniture, vintage artefacts and more. "Gaylord's new look and menu is not just a celebration but a tribute to its long-standing legacy of 67 years. We promise to keep pushing boundaries each year and preserve our precious past," said Dhruv & Divij Lamba, the current owners of Gaylord. The restaurant was established by two entrepreneurs from Delhi Iqbal Ghai and Pishori Lal Lamba (Dhruv's grandfather). The duo had also launched the Kwality restaurant chain in the capital city in 1947.

Gaylord is renowned for its breakfast treats as well as signature Indian and Continental delights that loyal patrons swear by. While there have been some additions, most of the old favourites have retained their place on the impressively extensive menu.

Experience the restaurant's legacy through dishes such as Sahib Full English, Tier Specialty High-Tea platters, Chicken a la Kiev, Lobster Thermidor, and a range of North Indian delicacies. Vegetarians, we highly recommend their flavourful Soya Chaap and Paneer Boti Tikka. In the main course, don't miss the delectable Kwality Chana with Bhatura, made in the North Indian style with a dry, spicy preparation of channa paired with an enormous golden bhatura worthy of a regal feast. When in doubt, you can also go for comforting Dal Makhani.

Non-vegetarians, there are signature dishes featuring different types of meat, so you can easily take your pick. We tasted and enjoyed the melt-in-the-mouth Lamb Galouti, Fish Amritsari, Chicken Gilafi and Gaylord Chicken Kebab. In the mains, the Chicken Chasseur provided an interestingly delicious contrast to the desi indulgences that preceded it. End your meal on a sweet note with unpretentious desserts like Caramel Custard and Malai Kulfi Falooda. Can't stay for the last course? Grab an indulgent pastry, cheesecake or any other treat from Gaylord's in-house bakery adjoining the main restaurant area.

The restaurant has refreshed its cocktail menu to include unique libations alongside the classics. We relished the Guava Picante and Gaylord Punch. There are also many non-alcoholic options to choose from. If you want a sip of history and nostalgia, then the Fresh Ginger soda will not disappoint.

The revamped Gaylord restaurant plans to host many cultural events, including grand piano recitals, live music acts, curated hi-tea parties and much more. It aims to continue to delight its old patrons while attracting newer ones from the young generation to explore its heritage through a fresh lens.





Where: Mayfair Building, V N Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020.

