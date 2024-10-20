Pet cafes have become a haven for animal lovers, offering a cosy environment where visitors can snuggle, play and relax with furry friends. This trend is gaining traction in China, where pet owners are now sending their dogs and cats to work at these cafes, allowing them to socialise and earn treats. Dubbed “Zhengmaotiaoqian” or “earn snack money,” this trend is a hit among China's pet-loving community. Pet cafe owners are capitalising on this growing trend by charging entrance fees and offering snacks and drinks. Customers pay between 30-60 yuan (Rs 540- Rs 1,080) per person for entry, or they can choose to simply order a drink. Recruitment ads and CVs for pet “employees” are flooding social media platforms like Xiaohongshu.





Also Read: When Pets Get Cooking: These Furry Chefs Will Add Cuteness To Your Feed





Pet owner Jane Xue has been sending her 2-year-old Samoyed, OK, to a dog cafe in Fuzhou.“She gets to play with other dogs and won't feel so lonely,” Ms Xue told CNN. Ms Xue explained that sending OK to the cafe helps her save on air conditioning costs during Fuzhou's brutal summer heat.

Pet-friendly restaurants are in trend now.

Photo Credit: iStock (Representative image)

Jane Xue recounted that the cafe owner evaluated OK for about an hour, observing her interactions with customers and her compatibility with the other four dogs. The assessment was successful, and the charming Samoyed was offered the "job.” “My OK is the star of the cafe!” she told CNN.





Also Read: This Owl Cafe In Russia With Birds As Pets Is A 'Hoot' With Visitors





However, not all pets find success. Another pet owner, Xin Xin, is seeking employment for her pets to keep them active and engaged. Ms Xin's 2-year-old tuxedo cat, Zhang Bu'er, has a CV on Xiaohongshu, which says he is “clingy and good at purring”.





As China's pet population grows, the “earn snack money” trend is a sign of the times. “I thought owners would reach out to me – now it looks like I need to take the initiative and send the resume out,” Ms Xin humorously said.





With China's first cat cafe opening in 2011, the industry has grown by 200 percent per year, according to CBNData.





Would you visit a pet cafe? Let us know in the comments below.