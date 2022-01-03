For us chai lovers, nothing comes close to the comfort of wrapping our hands around a hot cup of chai and enjoying it with some snacks. No matter the season or situation, a kadak chai sets everything right! And the best part is that we all have our different ways of making it. Some might like it with less milk, some like it with hints of hard spices and ginger, and some might even enjoy it with no sweet. Even though there is no one way to make chai, the essential ingredients always include water, tea leaves, sugar, milk, ginger, and spices. But what if we told you that a new variation in chai comes with butter? Would you still try it?





(Also Read: Adrak Wali Chai Recipe: Master The Art Of Making Kadak Adrak Chai (With Health Benefits)





Recently, a video of a street vendor is going viral after his creation of 'butter chai.' In a reel uploaded by @eatthisagra, we can see a street vendor making chai with a twist. The video begins with the vendor boiling some milk. Then he adds tea leaves, sugar, masala and a blob of butter in the chai! After stirring and boiling it well, he serves the chai in a kulhad. As per @eatthisagra, the street vendor sits near Ram Babu, Agra. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered one million views, 29.5k likes and hundreds of comments. Many people have shown their dismay regarding this chai. Some users were even quick to add sarcastic comments saying that "He could have added cheese as well." Along with that, many people have also said that "they would never try this." However, some have given thumbs up to this experiment.





Even though this butter chai has seen many mixed reactions, we would like to know what you think about this one. Would you make something like this at your home? Let us know in the comments below!