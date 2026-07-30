Trying to eat more protein comes down to two popular choices - chicken and eggs. Both are rich in nutrients and widely recommended by nutrition experts, but they don't offer the same nutritional value for the calories they contain. If your goal is to get more protein without significantly increasing your calorie intake, one option has a clear advantage.





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Chicken Vs Eggs: A Quick Nutrition Comparison

According to the USDA FoodData Central, here's how 100 g of cooked, skinless chicken breast compares with 100 g of hard-boiled eggs:

Chicken breast: 31 g protein | 165 calories | 3.6 g fat

Hard-boiled eggs: 12.6 g protein | 155 calories | 10.6 g fat

Here, you can see the calorie difference is quite small, it's just 10 calories per 100 g. The real difference lies in the protein. Chicken provides more than twice the protein of hard-boiled eggs while also containing much less fat.

Chicken Gives You More Protein Per Calorie

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If your goal is to increase protein intake without consuming too many extra calories, chicken breast is the better option.

Chicken is also naturally rich in nutrients such as niacin (vitamin B3), vitamin B6, phosphorus and selenium, which support energy metabolism, immunity and muscle function. Because it delivers a large amount of protein for relatively few calories, chicken is often recommended for people looking to build muscle, maintain a healthy weight or increase their overall protein intake.





Higher-protein foods may also help promote fullness. A review published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that increasing protein intake can improve satiety and support weight management when included as part of a balanced diet.

Eggs Bring More Than Just Protein To The Table

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While eggs contain less protein than chicken, they offer several nutrients that are difficult to ignore. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar advises against throwing away the yolk, explaining that it contains important nutrients, including vitamins A, D, E and B12. Eggs are also among the best natural sources of choline, a nutrient that supports normal brain function.

Research published in the journal Nutrients also highlights that eggs contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help support eye health, along with high-quality protein and several essential vitamins and minerals.

So, Which One Should You Choose?

The answer depends on what you are looking for.





Choose chicken if you want:

More protein per serving

A lean protein source

Better protein-to-calorie value

A food that supports muscle building and recovery

Choose eggs if you want:

A complete protein in a convenient form

Nutrients such as choline and vitamins A, D, E and B12

A wholesome breakfast or snack that's easy to prepare

Clinical nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta says eggs can be part of a healthy, balanced diet and should not be judged only by their cholesterol content. Instead, she recommends looking at your overall eating pattern rather than focusing on a single food.





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Verdict

If protein per calorie is your main priority, chicken breast comes out ahead. It provides more than twice the protein of hard-boiled eggs for nearly the same number of calories, making it a strong choice for those looking to increase protein intake, build muscle or manage their weight.





That said, eggs offer benefits that go beyond protein. They provide important nutrients such as choline, vitamin D, vitamin B12, lutein and zeaxanthin, making them a nutrient-dense addition to a balanced diet. Rather than viewing the two as competitors, it may be best to think of them as foods that serve different nutritional purposes. Chicken is the leaner protein option, while eggs bring a wider range of nutrients to the table.