Karishma Tanna is a true-blue “Gujju queen.” No, we are not making the claims, but the actress has claimed it herself. Her latest Instagram entry is nothing but clear proof that she loves authentic Gujarati food. In the video, the Scoop film star was seen vibing to the now-viral song Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki from the 1984 movie Sharaabi. The fun clip, however, has a culinary twist. Karishma walks inside what appears to be her vanity van, lip-syncing to the lyrics. Her team offers her a myriad of dishes, including wraps, sandwiches, salad bowls and a fruit spread. But guess what? She refuses them all only to savour a plate of thepla. This flatbread is a staple snack in Gujarat prepared with wheat flour, fenugreek leaves (methi), and lip-smacking spices.





Karishma Tanna dances joyfully as she takes a scrumptious bite of the thepla, calling herself a “Gujju queen”. The video ends with the actress blowing kisses to the paratha. The side note read, “My love forever .. you will know it in the Reel.”





Previously, Karishma Tanna treated fans to a random photo dump. A foodie at heart, it was her gastronomical adventures that stole the show in the carousel. The opening frame captured the 41-year-old holding a plate of til laddo topped with pistachios. She brought one piece of the sweet close to her mouth and her delightful expressions proved her love for Indian mithais. Next, Karishma Tanna indulged in the goodness of strawberries drizzled with gooey chocolate syrup from Chantilly cafe in Mumbai.





Karsima Tanna's desi outing involved relishing muthia — a type of fried dumplings mixed with spices and veggies, popular in Gujarat. In two additional plates, there were crispy gobi and onion pakodas paired with red and green chutneys. Finally, in the last slide, Karishma enjoyed what seems to be an appestising Spanish delicacy — Flamenquin casero. This deep-fried roll is usually filled with ham and cheese. “Random Post .. don't ask me why,” she captioned.





Karsima Tanna's epicurean diaries are just so drool-worthy. Agreed?