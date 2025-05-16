Fusion foods are not a new concept. Often, social media users come across recipes made with completely contrasting ingredients, leaving the internet surprised. The latest such combination features a blend of Indian biryani with American mustard. In a video now going viral, an American digital creator named John is seen preparing to enjoy a plate of chicken biryani made by his Indian wife. On the plate in front of him, a generous portion of biryani is served, accompanied by what appears to be raita.





What caught everyone's attention, however, was when he topped the dish with a few spoonfuls of mild, slightly tangy mustard sauce, typically used on sandwiches, burgers, and hot dogs. The smooth-textured sauce, made with yellow mustard seeds, vinegar, spices, and turmeric for its colour, was added without hesitation. In the clip, John says, "My wife is Indian, and she just made some chicken biryani. So what I like to do is I take this American mustard, and I pour a little bit on top."





The unexpected pairing of mustard sauce with biryani, which is traditionally rich in spices and aromas, and often includes ghee, fried onions, and other flavourful elements-left not just social media users surprised but also led to some light-hearted fear on John's part. Referring to his wife's reaction, he shared a humorous image that read, "John 1981 Birth - 2025 Death."



The digital creator captioned the video as “American puts mustard on top of wife's Indian chicken biryani!” and sparked amusement by adding the popular song by Daler Mehndi, 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'. This prompted the social media users to react in the comments section.





We are completely amazed by the fusion of biryani and mustard sauce. Aren't you?