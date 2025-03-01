While scrolling through social media, we often stumble upon tasting videos. Whether it is kids trying a lemon for the first time or food bloggers sampling snacks from different countries, these clips often clock millions of views. The latest video making waves online features a woman trying tamarind for the first time - but it's her unique description that has sparked a foodie debate. In the clip, the woman refers to tamarind as "dry beans" and describes its seeds as "sticky larvae" inside the shell. She says, "I don't understand why people eat these dry beans. If you press lightly on the skin and peel it off, like an eggshell, you'll find a sticky larva inside."





She goes on to explain that the fruit has thread-like filaments that need to be removed before eating and warns others to be careful not to break their teeth on the seeds. As for the taste? The woman compares it to a "sweet and sour date." The caption of the post read, "I Didn't Understand Why People Eat These Beans."

As you may know, tamarind is used in a wide variety of Indian dishes, including curries, pickles, marinades, drinks, etc. Many people were shocked that the woman did not even know its name! Here's how users reacted:





"You lost me at larva," read a comment.





Another one added, "Part of our staple diet in the southern states of India. We make many dishes using it."





A user joked, "Indians laughing in the corner."





A Foodie said, "We eat these with a salt and red chilli mix. Elevates the punch."





"Did she just discover tamarind fruit, and refer to its pulp as 'Sticky Larva'? Gosh, the amount of ignorance here is insane!" said a person.





One Instagram user said, "Lol it's a tamarind and not a bean."





The video has clocked almost 3 million views so far.