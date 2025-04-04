No-bread sandwiches are not a novelty. While some may argue that they aren't sandwiches at all, others may insist that it is the action of "sandwiching" ingredients that matters. In the past, several recipes for these sandwiches have gone viral on social media. They often swap out bread for healthier alternatives or attempt to be more experimental. But have you ever come across a sandwich with 'slices' made of milk? Recently, a video by Dylan O'Byrne showing the making of the same took Instagram by storm.

The vlogger starts by filling rectangular glass containers around a quarter full each. He locks the lids in place to seal them shut and transfers them to a freezer. Later, he is seen opening them (after the milk has frozen). He runs the bottom of the containers under running water to melt it just enough to remove the frozen milk. When he manages to do so, we see that the milk has formed into smooth 'slices.' The vlogger then treats them like bread slices and starts layering different ingredients for the filling on them. He first spread honey on one 'slice' and peanut butter on the other. He then adds chopped pieces of banana on top and closes the sandwich. He cuts it halfway and takes a bite of his creation. Wondering what his reaction was?

The viral video has received a range of reactions from Instagram users. Many expressed curiosity and admitted that initially, they were not in favour of the idea. Some didn't like the concept at all. A few joked about how their sensitive teeth would never allow them to enjoy such a chilled treat. Read some of the comments below:





"Never been so intrigued & enraged before."

"This wasn't what I expected it was going to be and honestly I'm impressed."

"Weird use of free will but I respect it."

"If this isn't a crime it should be."

"Hear me out. You could totally use bread."

"I thought I was gonna hate this but low-key looks dank."

"I don't hate this idea as much as I thought I would."

"It's basically a PB and J ice cream sandwich."

"Babe hurry up! Your sandwich is melting."

"My sensitive teeth could NEVER."

"This is what I imagine aliens would make if they never saw a sandwich but just heard about it from a friend of a friend."





Before this, another type of no-bread 'sandwich' recipe went viral. This one won the approval of foodies, as it had more conventional savoury ingredients and followed a different method. Click here to read the full story.