Bhajiya or pakoras are undeniably the go-to appetisers at any desi party or gathering. While preparing the batter is a fairly straightforward task, the key challenge lies in the deep-frying process, which gives these snacks their irresistible taste. Traditionally made with potatoes, onions, and chillies, people are now finding new ways to reinvent these classics. We recently came across a video of a woman showcasing an intriguing twist on the dish - mix flower bhajiyas! Yes, you heard that right.

Delicate flowers are dipped in a spiced batter and fried to a crisp, offering a delightful combination of crunch and floral fragrance. A video circulating on Instagram shows a woman dipping flowers into what appears to be a besan (gram flour) batter. She deep-fries the fritters until they turn golden brown and then places them on a plate to cool.

Also Read: Viral: Delhi Man Works As Delivery Rider For Zepto And Blinkit, Shares Detailed Comparison

Check out the full video below:

The video has garnered more than 1 million views on Instagram, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "Flowers toh chod do yaar (At least leave the flowers, my friend)." Another added, "Koi sabzi nahi mili? Aloo, gobi, baingan, pyaaz? (You didn't find any vegetables? Potatoes, cabbage, eggplant, onions?)." Someone else commented, "Why is she overdressed while cooking? I wonder what she will cook next time."

"Not all flowers are edible," read a comment. "Flowers kyu kharab kiye, behan? (Why did you waste the flowers, sister?)," remarked a user. A person said, "What is this joke? Who fries flowers?" The reactions only highlight how fascinating yet divisive this floral bhajiya trend has turned out to be.

Also Read: Viral Weight Loss Story: Man From Rajasthan Loses 75 Kg In 2.5 Years, Shares Diet Plan

What's your opinion? Share with us in the comments section below!