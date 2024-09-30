Popular street food stalls for tea, chhole bhature, rolls, gol gappas and more are often surrounded by customers and seem to make a big sale every day. Ever wondered if a food stall could get you more income than your regular job? Well, to find the answer to this question, a vlogger decided to sell tea and figure out how much money he could make in a day. Posted on Instagram by digital creator Sarthak Sachdeva, the video has gone viral with more than 81 million views.





The vlogger starts selling tea with a tea stall owner in the morning. One cup was priced at Rs 10 and within the first hour and a half of opening business, they had sold 75 cups already. The count reached 166 cups by noon. The afternoon was slow but sales picked up again after 4 pm. Finally, after selling many cups of tea in the evening, they closed for the day with 317 cups sold, amounting to an earning of about Rs 3,150 for the day, the vlogger shared. He added that for a month, this would amount to Rs 1,10,000 and about Rs 12-14 lakhs for a year.







The viral video received mixed reactions from viewers:





"Well it's time to switch career paths," an Instagram user wrote. Another added, "I was going to study but I ended up watching this reel." Some people also tagged their friends, encouraging them to start a tea stall together.

Also Read:Viral Video: Digital Creator Tries "Frozen Popcorn" For The First Time, Internet Reacts





However, many viewers argued that this is not the complete picture.





"Every day you can't expect the same momentum in earning.. and please stop comparing earnings with education," one wrote. Another added, "Bro doesn't understand the difference between revenue and profit."

Also Read:Watch: Food Vlogger Tastes "Ham And Cheese Ice Cream", Internet Reacts





A viewer argued, "Then all chaiwalas should've been rich? This exactly shows that this is not an everyday case. You don't get this much revenue per day. Maybe if you get lucky, yeah but not daily." Another person questioned, "What about the plastic cups cost? What about the cart rental cost? What about other miscellaneous cost?"





What do you think of this viral tea-selling video? Share with us in the comments section.