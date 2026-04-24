With the Kedarnath temple reopening to devotees on April 22, 2026, pilgrims are once again documenting their journeys to one of India's most revered shrines. Social media is flooded with visuals of difficult treks, long queues, quiet moments of faith, and everyday glimpses into life in the high Himalayas. Among these experiences, one small but striking detail has captured widespread attention online: the price of bottled drinking water.





At Kedarnath, a basic one-litre packaged water bottle reportedly costs between Rs 80 and Rs 100 - nearly four to five times more than MRP (Maximum Retail Price). A video circulating on X shows a tourist questioning a shopkeeper about the pricing, prompting an explanation that throws light on the realities of transporting basic supplies to such extreme altitudes.





The shopkeeper explains calmly, "We pay around Rs 1,500 extra just to carry one load of three cartons up here. There are no roads, no delivery vehicles, and rents are high. Even supplies for these temporary shops have to be carried up. The season lasts only four to five months. Everything is transported on mules or on people's backs. The profit margin is not big."







Another viral clip highlights the physical labour behind this system. In the video, a tourist speaks to a man from Nepal who is seen carrying a massive load of Bisleri water bottles along with packaged milkshakes on his back.





The man shares that the load weighs around 40 kg, and that he earns Rs 2,500 for carrying water and beverages all the way uphill to Kedarnath.











These videos have triggered a debate online. While many users argue that the pricing reflects the harsh realities of mountain logistics and labour, others feel essentials like drinking water should not be sold at steep prices, regardless of location. Social media users weighed in with varied perspectives:





One wrote, "Been to Kedarnath 2 times. This price is justified by the people up there. You have to adjust to prices. Those who have gone there and seen the efforts they take to carry goods till the temple, will understand that this cost is justified."





Another said, "One can buy popcorn in PVR for Rs 350 in the AC hall, but not here at such a high altitude where there are no cable cars or roads for transportation."





Also Read:Kedarnath Temple Opens To People Cutting Queues, Jumping Barricades On Day 1





A third added, "Every sip of water conceals a burden of Rs 1500, the labourer's back and the mountain climb."





Talking about expensive water even in cities, one said, "Rs 150 for water is there in any good cafe or restaurant these days."





Writing against the inflated prices, a user argued, "Still water should be exempted from this. On other items, they charge more."





One questioned, "Bro, you are in the mountains, and you want water from a packed bottle, bro, which life are you living?"