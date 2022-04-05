We all have played pranks on our friends and family members at some point or another. Whether it was by hiding their stuff, sending them fake messages or even messing around with them playfully, we absolutely love watching their confused and hilarious reactions. Plus, it even becomes a fun memory for you all to remember. However, sometimes, when you prank the other person, they might not give you the expected reaction. One of the reasons for the same could be because they don't want to hurt your feelings. Recently, something similar happened when a wife played a prank on her husband. And the husband's wholesome reaction to it is winning the internet!





(Also Read: Viral Video: Man Pranks Food Samplers By Running Way With Free Food; Internet Is In Splits)





In a video uploaded by Instagram user @haappyyou and originally made by @reee_e_ we can see that a woman is cooking in the kitchen. Then she takes a spoon and adds extra salt to it. On that, she pours over some of the food and goes to her husband for a taste test. When the husband eats the sabzi, he looks at the woman and gives a nod of approval as he smiles! His sweet reaction has caught the attention of many people. Take a look at the full video here:





Ever since this video was shared on social media, it has garnered 8 million views with 324K likes and thousands of reactions! A user said, "That was cute. The way he just smiled in satisfaction. And the way she didn't spill anything just with one hand." Another user said, "Aww he didn't say anything. So nice."





(Also Read: Wife Pranks Husband With Hyper Realistic Cake; His Reaction Is Too Good To Miss)





Many people have also jokingly written that the man has COVID, which is why he cannot taste it. Many users said, "Maybe he is infected with COVID so he can't recognise the taste," and "Plot twist: the dude has COVID."





Some users also said that maybe the curry didn't have any salt in it, and that's why he liked the taste.





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!