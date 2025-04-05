When we think we have seen it all, the internet surprises us with something bizarrely amusing. Among the plethora of quirky videos, it is always food and drink posts that grab our immediate attention. In this context, we are talking about a video where a woman was seen pouring herself a glass of water from a glacial wall. While walking down an ice cave in Canada, the digital creator might have craved some cold beverage with “maple syrup”, her caption hinted. That's when she was struck with the idea of preparing the drink in the most unconventional way one could think of.

The clip shows a unique system where a faucet-like structure is attached to a frozen wall. The woman rotates the tap, and we see the water spilling into her mug. First, there are a few drops, next, there is a subtle stream with small chunks of ice in it. Her caption said, “Just needed to add a little maple syrup.” So far, the video has amassed over 10 million views.

Here's how people reacted in the comments section:





"Glacier snow cone! Extra virus flavour included," read a sarcastic remark.





A user found the drink "so refreshing".





Someone labelled the drink, "Dinosaur water".





An individual wondered, "You needed a cold drink that bad?"





A concerned critic noted, "It's not really fresh when it's been frozen there for years."





Drawing an Interstellar connection, this person wrote, "At first glance, the ice wall reminds me of Interstellar when they travelled to the ice planet with the clouds frozen."





Along similar lines, another video went viral in the past. It showed a man preparing "Snowcream" - a dessert made from freshly fallen snow in his backyard. He heaped the snow in a large bowl and mixed it with evaporated milk, sugar and vanilla. The man also recommended adding chocolate chips, chocolate syrup or crushed Oreos to enhance the flavour. The man revealed, "I've been eating Snowcream all my life. It's something my mom used to make when I was a kid." Click here to read the full story.