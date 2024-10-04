Experimental food videos are quite popular online. During our daily scrolls, we often come across clips showcasing bizarre culinary combinations. Yet again, a food-related video went viral in which a woman was found relishing something that was nothing but "only ice." The woman, who claims to share yummy recipes on her Instagram handle, was seen gulping down a bar of ice cubes. Yes, you read that right. Adding to the bizarreness was the fact that the ice cubes were frozen in such a way that they looked like white, transparent chocolate bars. If you do not take a closer look, there is a chance that you will mistake the ice cubes for a sweet treat. The crackling sounds heard when the woman chewed on the ice gave an oddly funny spin to the clip. Sharing the post, she wrote, "0 Calorie Dubai Chocolate perfect for every diet." Take a look:

The internet was quick to react in the comments section. One user said, "Can I substitute the water for chocolate?" Another mentioned, "As a dentist, I can state that ice is the most dangerous thing for your teeth! Biting on ice can cause hairline fractures in your teeth, and you can end up losing them." "The acting performance scares me a little; it makes you wonder if your baked goods are really always so delicious," read another remark. A surprised individual pointed out, "She bites that ice like it's actually chocolate." "It actually looks good," confessed someone else.

This is not the only bizarre culinary creation we have seen in the past. Previously, we stumbled upon the bizarre creation of Roti Maggi. In a video uploaded on Instagram, dietitian Mac Singh was seen cutting leftover rotis into noodle-like strips using scissors. He then heated a metal pot and added some oil to it. Next, he added sliced onions, green chillies, and tomato puree to the pan. He sprinkled spices, salt, turmeric powder, and red chilli powder. Once the flavours blended, he poured the roti noodles into the pan and combined them with the sauce before serving the dish in a bowl. Read on to know more.





