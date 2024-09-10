A video showing a vlogger, Roman Kondratiev, relishing Thai "dancing shrimp" has left many social media users shocked. In the now-viral video, he explains that he ate a live shrimp salad in Thailand, which is called Goong Ten. He shows a vendor putting it together, adding some chopped red onions, greens, sugar and "lime juice mixed with something" to a takeaway plastic bowl. Finally, he removes live shrimp from water (stored at his food joint only) and uses a net to transfer them into the salad bowl. He quickly closes the lid and shakes the container well.





The vlogger says, "It's a bit tricky to eat this dish because the shrimp is hopeful. I've tried the salad before but I didn't like it. So this time my goal was to actually enjoy it. And not get distracted by the fact that I'm eating alive animals." He proceeds to take two spoons of the salad and chew it slowly. He declared "It was pretty good. Spicy, salty, and a little hint of seafood flavour. Great snack." Take a look at the video below:







The reel has received more than 1 million views so far. In the comments, many people were put off by the idea. Some condemned it as "cruel" and "pointless". On the other hand, several people expressed interest in trying it and others also claimed they had already tasted (and liked) it. Here are some of the reactions from Instagram:





"What's the point of this? Unnecessary for both shrimp and humans."





"Nobody in my Thai family eats raw meat or drinks water from the tap. The risks are very high. The seller doesn't care about your health, it is about profit."





"I'm not vegan, but I think this is unnecessary cruelty."





"I have those shrimp at my oyster farm and I eat them all the time, live!"





"Not gonna lie I was a bit put off at first but it looks worth a try."





"This is like an extreme version of Ceviche."





"You can't tell me this is good."





"I must admit I quite enjoy dancing prawns. I hope they don't suffer too much."





